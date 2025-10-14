Forest Hills wrestling coach, 53, brings home bronze from World Championships

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — Forest Hills Central wrestling coach Matt Becker traded his usual practice drills for world-class competition this fall, bringing home a bronze medal from the Masters World Championships in Europe.

The 53-year-old youth head coach competed in October 2025, concluding a three-year journey that started as a casual idea with a best friend to compete nationally and led to winning a national championship this past April before advancing to the world stage.

"I started wrestling and going up to practices when I was four, I started competing when I was seven," Becker said.

After wrestling at Michigan State University, Becker has spent years coaching the next generation of wrestlers at Forest Hills Central.

"To be able to share what I know and kind of coach and watch these young kids grow. There's a lot of fun for me," he said.

The preparation was intense. "I was on the mat three days a week just trying to get technique down, conditioning down, just knock the rust off," he said.

Despite his extensive wrestling background, the international competition made him nervous.

"It made me really nervous, because I know the guys that go over there are no joke," Becker said.

Becker's support system extended across the ocean, with his wife, daughters, best friends, cousins and even his club president cheering him on in Europe. Back home, the community rallied around their coach.

"My wife is a teacher too. Her classroom was watching. I got a little video of all of them cheering," Becker said.

The experience reminded him of his community's support.

"I guess you don't realize how loved you are in a community until you kind of look back on some of the situations you're put in and see the people that are there with you," he said.

Becker credits his coaching philosophy for getting him through the competition.

"I tell my kids, I don't care whether you win or lose, I just want you to go out the mat, let it fly, give everything you have, leave everything on the mat, and just come up with your chin high. So that's what I preached to them, and that's all I kept in my head," he said.

Reflecting on his achievement, Becker expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

"Truly feel blessed. Very grateful for this opportunity, grateful that god kept my body together and allowed me to do this, grateful that I could share this with my family," he said.

"Just want to thank everybody who has supported me. It's been a crazy ride."

Becker isn't finished yet. Starting Jan. 1, he plans to begin training again with hopes of defending his national title in April and if all goes well, he plans on returning to worlds next year.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Forest Hills wrestling coach, 53, brings home bronze from World Championships

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube