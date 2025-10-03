Forest Hills Schools parent, superintendent react to state budget delay

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — As Michigan lawmakers continue working out state budget details in Lansing, Forest Hills families are concerned about potential impacts on school programs, particularly free meal services.

Parents Express Concerns

Forest Hills parents have expressed concerns on social media, primarily about the status of school meals. Forest Hills parent and PTO member Becky Olson shared her feelings about the ongoing uncertainty.

"I would say exhausted," Olson said when asked about how parents' are feeling about the situation.

She explained that funding concerns have persisted for years, noting the broader impact on school operations.

"The federal budget affects what the state budget covers, which affects what districts, buildings, classrooms, families, and voters cover," Olson said. "Schools and districts like FHPS are having to spend a significant amount of time working through this puzzle when it should be spent directly with our students."

Olson described the ongoing challenges.

"We've been on this tornado of drama and chaos, and we just are here to have our kids thrive in these schools," Olson said.

As a PTO member, Olson highlighted the additional fundraising burden placed on parent organizations during uncertain budget times.

"Parents and PTOs still have to fundraise to cover even a portion of the costs for books, adaptive furniture and supplies, educational field trips, school-level grants for teachers to equip their classrooms, and more," Olson said. "So it has been a waiting game for us."

Olson also emphasized the impact on students.

"These kids should be focused on learning and not whether or not their friends are going to have a meal the next day," Olson said.

District Faces Challenges

Forest Hills Public Schools Superintendent Ben Kirby addressed the challenges districts face during budget negotiations.

"The biggest challenge that we face as school districts is just not having the details," Kirby said. "The details are really what help us drive our programming and things along those lines."

He noted how legislative pressure creates difficulties for schools and families.

"That good stress that they [lawmakers] need in order to get their pieces in their budget has caused some negative stress for school districts and families," Kirby said.

Free Meal Programs Uncertain

The district relies heavily on the Michigan School Meals program, which has only been in place for two years and faces annual budget review. Forest Hills doesn't qualify for as much federal meal assistance as other districts.

"In our school district, it is primarily the Michigan meals money," Kirby said. "Many of our families basically depend on the Michigan meals money for those free meals."

Following passage of a temporary budget to extend state funding, Kirby provided an update on meal service continuation.

"With a continuing resolution, it allows us to continue to offer the free breakfast and the free lunches through next week," Kirby said.

The superintendent did receive encouraging news about meal funding.

"We received some memos yesterday about that the meals would be included in the budget," Kirby said. "That was the first time that we really have been directly given that information."

However, specifics remain unclear about funding structure.

"Is it a categorical or is it rolled into a full amount, and then we choose, as a school district, whether or not we fund our meals that way," Kirby said.

The financial stakes are significant for the district. Forest Hills spends approximately $400,000 monthly on free meals.

"As a school district, we can't just continue to fund something that we don't get funds for," Kirby said.

State Aid Payment Delays Threaten Operations

Budget timing poses serious operational concerns beyond meal programs. Districts depend on regular state aid payments for basic operations.

"We should get a state aid payment on October 20, that's when we get our first for this fiscal year," Kirby said. "But if the budget's not done in time, we may not get that on the 20th."

The potential payment delay creates a cash flow crisis.

"That is a real, tremendous problem. We can only operate for probably one month without getting the state aid payment," Kirby said.

Some districts face even tighter constraints, with Kirby noting that districts have had to seek emergency lending to meet payroll during previous budget delays.

Cautious Optimism Amid Long-Term Concerns

Looking ahead, Kirby expressed cautious optimism about key funding areas, while acknowledging broader concerns about the school aid fund being diverted to non-education purposes.

"I do think there will be a good foundation allowance number. I'm thinking it'll probably be around in the 4% increase," Kirby said. "I do think the meals will be funded."

However, he emphasized long-term sustainability concerns, noting that over $6 billion has been diverted from the school aid fund for non-education purposes since 1994.

The uncertainty continues to worry parents like Olson, who hopes essential programs will remain funded.

"I am anticipating and hoping that some of the measures for school and student safety and mental health remain in place," Olson said.

Superintendent Kirby's message to families is for them to continue to stay alert, stay aware and stay involved.

