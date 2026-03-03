FOREST HILLS, Mich. — Forest Hills Eastern marked a decade of Unified Basketball last week, bringing together the entire school for a celebration of teamwork, friendship and inclusion.

Unified Basketball pairs students in grades 6 through 12 with intellectual disabilities alongside their peers on the court, giving athletes like student Adam Khawatmi the chance to compete in front of their classmates.

"Amazing," Khawatmi said when asked how it feels to play. "Happy, excited and excited."

Forest Hills Eastern celebrates 10 years of Unified Basketball

Special Olympics coach and Forest Hills Eastern teacher Christopher Thomas said the program's impact reaches well beyond the game.

"It makes them confident. It gives them a sport that they like to watch, but then they also get to play," Thomas said. "Now they come and talk about the Pistons and the Michigan State and Michigan teams, but now they get to play, and they get to be kind of like their heroes."

Thomas said the program has grown significantly since its start 10 years ago.

"It just changed from not knowing who we were with the autism community, to now everyone knows who we are and why we're here," he said.

For senior and Unified partner Cameron Pallo, the bonds formed go beyond the basketball court.

"Adam considers myself one of his best friends, so I've got a couple classes with him, so I see him in there, and it's super fun," Pallo said.

This year's celebration also featured commemorative T-shirts designed by student Jocelyn Tierney.

"It felt amazing. Like I am so proud of myself right now," Tierney said when asked how it felt to see classmates wearing her design.

Thomas said he hopes the program continues to unite the school community for years to come.

"Everyone loves sports, that we can all participate, no matter if you're tall or short like me, or whatever your ability wise," he said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

