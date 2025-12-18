Forest Hills district celebrates groundbreaking for new community aquatic center

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — Forest Hills Public Schools celebrated a major milestone Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony for its new aquatic center, part of a $340 million bond approved by voters in 2023.

"We're doing more than just breaking ground, but we're investing in our students, our achievement, and the opportunity that is in front of all of us here today," said Superintendent Ben Kirby.

The new facility will serve the entire Forest Hills community and unite athletes from all three high schools in the district — Rangers, Hawks, and Huskies.

The three-floor structure will provide expanded and safer amenities including locker rooms, two pool decks, an observation deck, spectator seating, and a multi-purpose room.

"The new aquatic center, built on that foundation, the state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility now gives our gifted athletes and coaches the tools to fully align what they believe with how they train, teach, and build culture every single day," said Ben Sherman, Forest Hills Northern Athletic Director.

The new center has generated enthusiasm among students, including those who won't be able to use it before graduation.

"Although I was quite sad, I would not be able to swim in such an equipped, amazing Aquatic center. I knew that this building would build many great swimmers and carry our teams to accomplish great things," said a senior at Eastern High School.

A junior at Forest Hills Northern emphasized the broader impact of the facility: "An aquatic center is not just a building. It is a place where life skills are learned, confidence is built, and lifelong habits begin."

The ceremony concluded with a ceremonial turn of the dirt, symbolizing progress in the district. The new aquatic center is expected to open in July 2028.

