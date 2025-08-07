Forest Hills Central High School prepares for senior parking lot painting day

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — Forest Hills Central High School is preparing for the Class of 2026's Parking Lot Painting Day which will take place this Saturday.

Seniors have created their parking spot designs over the summer and sent them in via email to Principal Jonathan Haga for approval. They are currently waiting for a map to see which spots they have been assigned to before the start of the event.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, seniors will begin painting their assigned parking spots for the upcoming school year. To keep the event well-fed, a variety of food trucks will be on-site, including, a Clique Coffee truck, Saladino Smoke food truck, and Sweet Caroline's Ice Cream and Candy.

Jamie Farber, the Forest Hills Central PTO Vice President tells me the event is being held to raise money for the class of 2026, "we are splitting the funds between our PTO, which supports our staff, our students, and the three different senior committees, the senior all night party," Farber says. These just being some examples of where the funding goes to enrich the senior classes year.

Adding to the festivities, a junior student will serve as a DJ spinning tunes during the event.

