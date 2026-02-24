Flying out of GRR? Here's what to expect with TSA, storms and international travel

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After the Department of Homeland Security initially announced plans to suspend TSA PreCheck and Global Entry, the government backtracked. TSA PreCheck and CLEAR are now being handled on a case-by-case, airport-by-airport basis, according to corporate travel agent Amanda Grant with Vacation Life.

"Every airport is going to be handled a little bit different as they go through this partial government shutdown," Grant said. "Here in Grand Rapids and in West Michigan, we won't see our TSA as affected as you would see in a main hub, such as Atlanta, Dallas, L.A., but we do still ask that all of the West Michigan travelers head to the airport earlier than usual."

TSA confirmed PreCheck remains operational in a statement, saying: "As staffing constraints arise, TSA will evaluate on a case by case basis and adjust operations accordingly." GRR echoed that, but noted: "Due to weather in other parts of the nation, we are expecting to see some impacts to flights."

Forest Hills resident Kevinn Donovan, who is flying to Indianapolis Tuesday for work, said he remains unconcerned — but acknowledged TSA PreCheck was on his radar.

"My first thought — and I think when you say these headlines, to me, it'd be more around things that would impact me. Obviously, isn't a big storm in the Northeast, because I'm not going in that direction. It would just be the TSA PreCheck," Donovan said.

Global Entry Delays Creating a Ripple Effect

While PreCheck and CLEAR are still operational, the re-entry process for international travelers is seeing significant delays. Grant explained that travelers returning to the United States are now being funneled into a single line, rather than the usual multiple lanes separating visitors, tourists and U.S. citizens.

"When people are coming to the United States, they have to hand over their electronic devices for security screenings, and when multiple agents are taking devices to go through background checks, it causes a delay," Grant said. "And when U.S. citizens have to go stand in the lines and not use those products, it is a ripple effect causing major flight delays across the nation."

Storm Cancellations Reach West Michigan

A powerful storm brought widespread cancellations and shutdowns across the East Coast Monday, and the effects are being felt at GRR. Grant said all flights to Philadelphia, Newark, N.J., and New York City were canceled Monday morning due to the storm.

"We do anticipate seeing a little longer delays throughout the week as the northeastern storm that's hitting the East Coast comes into play this morning on Monday, all of the flights to the East Coast were cancelled," Grant said.

Grant said the cancellations will have ripple effects throughout the week as aircrafts end up out of position at other airports. She urged GRR travelers to use the free version of the FlightAware app to monitor real-time cancellations and track your specific flight.

For those with flexibility, waivers are available to rebook East Coast flights out of Grand Rapids. Hotels and airfare waivers are also available in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Boston.

International Travel Safety

A shelter-in-place order went into effect Sunday due to civil unrest in Mexico, raising concerns for travelers already at their destinations and those with upcoming bookings. Grant said her agency currently has travelers in Puerto Vallarta who are safe and secure, and that the resort maintained safety throughout the order, though staffing levels at resorts in the area are currently lower than usual.

"The resorts are in safe tourist destinations. We don't foresee any major threat or crime happening within the resort communities. Again, this is all a heightened level of awareness, but at this time, it is travel as usual," Grant said. "Just make sure that you are paying attention to your surroundings, you're staying in safe tourist areas, and we do know that unrest can happen at any time."

Despite the headlines, Grant said her agency is still actively booking Mexico travel — she said some travelers are looking to take advantage of potential cancellations opening up availability.

Spring Break Outlook

With spring break quickly approaching — Grant said travelers should plan for a more complicated experience this year.

"We do hope that the partial government shutdown does end very soon, but as we are gearing up for the second busiest travel season here in West Michigan, spring breakers are going to be on the hook for standing in longer lines for TSA and for clear," Grant said. "Right now for international travel, just plan for delays, please arrive a little bit earlier, but we do see that this will impact spring break. The travel warnings from Mexico will also impact spring break, but you are safe to travel, just please make sure that you reach out to your trusted travel agent or the airlines and hotels for further information."

Don't Forget Your Passport

For travelers still waiting on passport renewals or new applications, Grant said the partial government shutdown has not yet affected processing times. Passports are currently taking approximately four weeks at normal processing speed.

"The current government shutdown has not affected the turnaround time as of yet for passport services," Grant said. "Please keep in mind that there is an expedited service in Detroit if you do need to receive same day passport services — that is still readily available."

Grant said she hopes processing times do not extend as the shutdown continues, but that as of now, turnaround remains at about one month.

What You Should Do Right Now

Arrive early at GRR, especially if you use TSA PreCheck or CLEAR

Download the free FlightAware app to monitor real-time cancellations and track your aircraft

Check for waivers

Contact your travel agent for the most up-to-date guidance on your specific itinerary

Stay in safe tourist areas if traveling to Mexico and remain aware of your surroundings

