Federal shutdown could impact travelers at Gerald R. Ford International Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — With the federal government shut down starting October 1st, travelers at Gerald R. Ford International Airport and airports nationwide could face potential delays and longer wait times.

The Transportation Security Administration said it is prepared to continue screening about 2.5 million passengers daily, but warned that "an extended shutdown could mean longer wait times at airports. We kindly ask for our passengers’ patience during this time. Despite this challenge, we will remain vigilant and focused on performing our vital security mission on behalf of the American people.”

A TSA spokesperson confirmed that 3,000 employees out of 64,000 will be temporarily furloughed during the shutdown.

The U.S. Travel Association estimates the shutdown will harm America's travel economy by $1 billion for every week the federal government remains closed.

While the association did not indicate immediate impacts for travelers, it warned that a prolonged shutdown could lead to longer lines at TSA checkpoints, flight delays and cancellations.

