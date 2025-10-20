EGR residents sound alarm over e-bike safety

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An East Grand Rapids mother's encounters with e-bikes, has sparked broader safety discussions in East Grand Rapids as the city grapples with regulating the increasingly popular electric vehicles.

Erica Dunten, an East Grand Rapids resident and mother, was struck twice by e-bikes while running near Reeds Lake.

"I was running around the lake a few times and did get hit twice myself. As a mom I worry about my daughter, I also worry about the other kids that are on the bikes," Dunten said.

E-bikes are equipped with electric motors and with some that can reach speeds up to 28 mph, distinguishing them from traditional bicycles.

The safety concerns have gained traction on social media, with residents sharing observations about unsafe riding practices. One Facebook post described stating, "one girl around 10-11 with no helmet or shoes zooming down the middle of the road."

The issue reached city leadership during an Oct. 6 City Commission meeting, prompting officials to take action.

Deputy City Manager and Director of Public Works Doug La Fave acknowledged the problematic behavior patterns.

"A lot of the behaviors we're seeing out there are not conductive to what's appropriate and what others on the roadways expect," La Fave said.

La Fave cited lack of supervision and helmet use as some primary concerns, noting that helmet use is required by law in East Grand Rapids for all bicycle operators.

The city is developing a multi-pronged approach to address the safety issues.

"We're working internally with our team between public safety, our parks and recreation department and East Grand Rapids Public Schools, on looking at some educational opportunities where we can really get in front of the children to teach them more about safety and appropriate ridership or use of different types of transportation, bikes, micro mobility, e-bikes," La Fave said.

Each year, the city has been expanding bike lane facilities to provide dedicated spaces for cyclists and is exploring enforcement measures.

"We certainly are looking at some enforcement items in terms of an ordinance with the Department of Public Safety, and we've been communicating with some of our neighboring jurisdictions, and also looking nationwide at what some of those regulations are," La Fave said.

As part of a broader bike and pedestrian safety partnership involving the Grand Valley Metro Council, Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Public Safety, East Grand Rapids Public Schools and the community, officials are implementing several safety initiatives ahead of Halloween and the upcoming time change.

Parks and Recreation is distributing "Be Seen" reflective gear at Wicked Wednesday in Gaslight Village for trick-or-treating in the business district. Public Safety will provide reflective gear, snap-on bracelets and bicycle safety literature at its upcoming open house.

Public Works has delivered 500 bike lights from the city and Grand Valley Metro Council to four local schools — Breton Downs Elementary, Lakeside Elementary, Wealthy Elementary and East Grand Rapids Middle School — with 125 lights per school provided for students who arrive without them.

La Fave emphasized that safety requires cooperation from parents and children alike, urging parents to educate their children before purchasing e-bikes.

Dunten stressed the importance of proactive safety measures for all road users.

"Regardless of the age, regardless of where you are in life, it's a safety issue, it's something we need to address and the more proactive we can be and the more we can inform people as to how to best conduct themselves whether your the pedestrian or you're the e-bike rider, we can keep everybody safe," she said.

Dunten also acknowledged that e-bike technology will continue to evolve.

"I think it would be reckless to believe that it won't evolve, and it won't be part of our daily lives," she said.

A conversation on e-bike and e-scooter safety is scheduled for the Oct. 20 City Commission meeting.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

EGR residents sound alarm over e-bike safety

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

