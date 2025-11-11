EGR neighbors submit 1,482 signatures for referendum on Gaslight Village development plan

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids residents organized a ballot question committee called Gaslight Village Responsible Development and submitted 1,482 signatures for a referendum seeking to allow a public vote on the controversial Gaslight Village development plan after city officials rejected their initial protest petition.

The committee was formed on October 9, following city leaders' approval of the concept plan for the planned unit development in Gaslight Village on October 6. Residents had also submitted a protest petition on October 6, but the city's attorney determined the decision was not subject to a protest petition because the process was administrative, not legislative.

"It was a real kick in the stomach, because I knew that the only choice we had was to go through what we went through and spend 30 days of a lot of walking, a lot of scrambling," said David Decker, an East Grand Rapids resident involved with the committee.

The referendum effort came after the failed protest petition, which Decker believes was legally valid and should have required a supermajority vote of five commissioners instead of the four-to-three approval the development received.

"There's the process that the City Commission has taken, and we want that process to really reflect what the city code and laws and regulations are, state of Michigan law as well," Decker said.

Around 53 volunteers collected signatures door-to-door, at the library, and throughout Gaslight Village, ultimately submitting 1,482 signatures to the city clerk on November 5. The city charter requires only 1,179 valid signatures.

"Everyone who signed was signing a petition that said, I'd like a chance to vote," Decker said. He noted volunteers were well-received by residents, with many expressing appreciation for the democratic process even if they didn't agree with the petition.

"So the city clerk is currently checking against our records for valid signatures to see if the registered voters and if the signatures match," said City Manager Shea Charles. "Once the clerk has completed that process, we will have other staff go back and double check any signatures we deem not to be valid."

The city has 10 calendar days to review the petition, with November 15 as the clerk's deadline to complete the review.

If the petition is certified, the City Commission will have three options, according to Charles: repeal the ordinance in question, put it to a vote of the people, or deem the issue not subject to the right of referendum.

Decker raised concerns about the development process, including questions about whether proper traffic studies were conducted and whether the development meets city standards for character and compliance with the master plan.

If the commission decides not to accept the referendum, Decker indicated legal action could follow.

"We'll consult with that legal representation and determine whether or not that this needs to be taken to the Circuit Court," he said, though he emphasized a preference for resolving the matter without litigation. "Suing the city is not something that anybody wants to do."

Despite the uncertainty, Decker remains optimistic about the outcome.

"I'm confident and optimistic that the city commissioners and the mayor will listen to what the residents of East Grand Rapids have said here," Decker said.

The approved ordinance is currently stayed and not in effect while the referendum process plays out, according to city code.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

East Grand Rapids Residents Submit 1,482 Signatures for Referendum on Gaslight Village Development

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube