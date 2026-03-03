EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids city commissioners declined to vote Monday on a proposed resolution that would have limited the city's cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, instead voting to pass a motion to make the Public Safety Department's immigration FAQs more accessible to neighbors.

The resolution, introduced last month by Commissioners Abbie Groff-Blaszak and Brad Hunter, sought to set clear boundaries for police and city resources regarding federal immigration enforcement and add immigration status as a protected class to the city's policy.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

EGR commission pivots immigration resolution discussion, votes to boost FAQ visibility instead

The meeting drew a large crowd, with many neighbors urging adoption of the resolution.

"We are calling you to please pass policies and not just release an FAQ," one neighbor said.

Groff-Blaszak raised questions about whether existing policies adequately protect residents.

"Do we have policies on the books that say when someone comes in to pay their property taxes that someone does not ask them about their immigration status?" she asked.

East Grand Rapids Public Safety told commissioners the resolution largely mirrors current practice and that the department does not have the authority to enforce civil immigration law.

The city's attorney cautioned commissioners that the resolution would not carry significant legal weight.

"It may make us all feel better to pass this resolution, but I don't think anybody should go to bed thinking that they're safer," the attorney said.

The attorney also warned that adopting the resolution could draw unwanted attention.

"You're dealing with an organization that's shown no discipline and no respect and several words that you used, that argue waking the sleeping tiger," the attorney said.

Not all neighbors were in favor of the resolution. Some said it could create division in the community.

"I think it tears us apart. I think the police department — I've worked with them before — has an excellent handle on things," one neighbor said.

Following public comment and discussion, commissioners passed a motion to ensure the Public Safety Department's FAQs on immigration policy and practices are more accessible to residents — including publication on social media, the city's website and other channels as appropriate.

Several neighbors left the meeting before it concluded, apparently frustrated with the outcome of the resolution discussion.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube