East Grand Rapids' Wednesday's on Wealthy is bringing the community together on Wealthy Street

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Residents of East Grand Rapids are invited to Wednesday's on Wealthy, August 20th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This will be just one of many events happening that night.

The event, organized to bring people together and support local businesses, will transform Wealthy Street into a lively hub of activity. Attendees can look forward to live music, drink specials, business discounts, street performers, food trucks, and yard games in the Regatta Plaza.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department will also be bringing their fire truck, providing an extra touch of excitement for attendees.

