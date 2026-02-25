Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
East Grand Rapids to host Fine Arts Fair in Gaslight Village

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new summer event is coming to Gaslight Village this year.

The EGR Fine Arts Fair is scheduled for June 5-7 along Wealthy Street Southeast, stretching from Croswell Avenue to East Grand Rapids High School.

The free event will feature approximately 100 jury-selected artists, along with art activities and live music set in the heart of Gaslight Village.

Hours are:

  • June 5: 3-7 p.m.
  • June 6: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • June 7: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Organizers say this is the inaugural year of what they hope will become an annual tradition celebrating fine art and fine craft in East Grand Rapids.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

