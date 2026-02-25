East Grand Rapids to host Fine Arts Fair in Gaslight Village

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new summer event is coming to Gaslight Village this year.

The EGR Fine Arts Fair is scheduled for June 5-7 along Wealthy Street Southeast, stretching from Croswell Avenue to East Grand Rapids High School.

The free event will feature approximately 100 jury-selected artists, along with art activities and live music set in the heart of Gaslight Village.

Hours are:

June 5: 3-7 p.m.

June 6: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

June 7: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Organizers say this is the inaugural year of what they hope will become an annual tradition celebrating fine art and fine craft in East Grand Rapids.

