East Grand Rapids takes another step forward on Gaslight Village Development

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids city commissioners took another step forward in the process for the Gaslight Village development during their September 15th meeting.

The development will be located at 2255 Wealthy St. and 515 Lakeside Drive SE and will be a mixed-use of residential and commercial space. It will also include a parking garage and a recently added social hub space.

After a revised concept plan was released on August 27th, city leaders have had many discussions on language. At the September 15th meeting, the City Commission was requested to review and consider the amendments presented.

Prior to this, on September 9th, the planning commission had discussed four areas that were identified by the City Commission for minor language refinement in the ordinance and resolution, during their September 2nd meeting.

City Manager Shea Charles opened the discussion at the Septmeber 15th meeting, by referencing recommendations from the planning commission meeting.

"The planning commission met last week. Mr. Gianotti has presented in his memo a kind of summary of different things," Charles said.

Shortly after some discussion, Mayor Katie Favale opened the floor to public comment, allowing residents to voice their viewpoints about the proposed development.

Eight residents who spoke during the public comment period, expressed dissatisfaction with the project plans.

"We're looking at these drawings, and it really looks like a concrete jungle," one resident said.

Another resident urged city leaders to reconsider the current number of units proposed.

"I just wish you would reconsider, and try not to cram that additional 40 units that were not part of that original PUD," the resident said.

One resident expressed distrust in the development process.

"I personally sense dishonesty in this whole process. If the developer wanted to build this thing, his designated rep would be here on bended knee at every commission meeting, asking what he could provide next," the resident said.

Following public comment, commissioners continued discussions before Commissioner Laura Schwartz made a motion to introduce the PUD Ordinance Amendment as discussed that evening.

A majority of commissioners voted to carry the motion.

The commission then moved on to discussions about the resolution language.

According to the September 15th meeting agenda, on the City of East Grand Rapids website, "If it chooses to do so, these materials would move to a Final Reading of PUD Ordinance Amendment, Resolution, and Findings of Fact, with a final vote on whether to approve or not. This could occur as soon as the October 6 City Commission meeting."

Discussions will continue at a future meeting.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

East Grand Rapids Takes Another Step Forward on Gaslight Village Development

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube