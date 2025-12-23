East Grand Rapids sees major infrastructure gains one year after millage renewal

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About one year after East Grand Rapids voters approved renewing a streets and sidewalks millage, the impact is already visible across the city with smoother roads and safer sidewalks.

The renewed millage has funded significant infrastructure improvements, with total investment reaching just under $3 million this year, according to Doug La Fave, East Grand Rapids deputy city manager and director of public works.

Background on Millage Funding

The original streets and sidewalk millage was passed in 2015 as a 10-year millage. The renewal maintained the original 2-mill rate and provides just under $2 million in funding for capital improvement projects focused on streets and sidewalk improvements.

"We completed about 8.6 miles of road improvements. That's on a network of about 110 lean miles," La Fave said.

When additional funding is needed, the city seeks grants to augment projects or utilizes additional fund dollars, La Fave said.

Integrated Asset Management Approach

The city uses an integrated asset management approach to determine which projects receive priority funding. This scientific method considers multiple infrastructure systems rather than focusing solely on street conditions.

"When we're looking at investing in projects, we're looking at a variety of classes of asset systems in order to make the best investment possible," La Fave said.

The approach examines PACER ratings for streets alongside PACP ratings for sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water main distribution systems to maximize investment efficiency.

Road and Bike Lane Improvements

The 8.6 miles of road improvements completed this year include a combination of mill and overlay projects, where asphalt courses are removed and repaved, as well as various pavement preservation treatments.

Road improvements included bike lanes added to portions of Reeds Lake Boulevard from Lakeside Drive to Reeds Lake Boulevard North Arm and Plymouth Road from Hall Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

The city received approximately $900,000 in federal grant funding for that project, with an additional $200,000 provided by the city.

Focus on Accessibility and Safety

The city allocated $150,000 of millage funds for sidewalk improvements, including replacing 843 individual sidewalk slabs and grinding away 412 feet of sidewalk trip hazards.

"Again it's just making sure that we remove those obstacles that exist in the system," La Fave said.

The most common sidewalk issues stem from tree roots heaving sidewalks. La Fave explained that trees planted generations ago weren't necessarily appropriate for locations adjacent to sidewalks or underneath power lines.

"The types of trees that were planted generations ago didn't weren't necessarily the right trees for the locations adjacent to sidewalk or underneath power lines," La Fave said. "In our tree management and planning program now we account for all those things."

Enhanced Accessibility Features

The millage has funded improvements to make the city more accessible for residents with disabilities. The city is upgrading all traffic signals in the community with audible push button systems to help visually impaired residents, as well as improving ramps system-wide.

"So they so that we can make sure that ramps are appropriate for those who are in wheelchairs, and so that they have a detectable warning services if they're visually impaired as well," La Fave said.

Residents can report accessibility concerns directly to the public works department.

School Route Priority

Areas near schools, parks and residential corridors received special attention in project planning. Since the city doesn't have community busing, students walk, bike or are dropped off at school.

"We really have a close working relationship with our with our school system, and we want to make sure that on those routes where we know we have the highest volume and the most some of the most vulnerable users, that we make those improvements to enhance their experience and safety," La Fave said.

The city operates under a mobility action plan that considers all road users, including pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles, when making street improvements.

High Performance Rating

The Grand Valley Metro Council gave East Grand Rapids' street network a rating of 86%, which falls between good and excellent. The city partners annually with the Grand Valley Metro Council's transportation department, which uses specialized equipment to scan the entire road network and provide asset condition ratings on a 1-to-10 scale.

Almost 30% of the city's roads received an excellent rating, according to La Fave.

"We're really proud that we're able to make those investments in the system and grateful to the community for trusting us with the finds to do that important work," La Fave said.

Positive Community Response

Resident feedback about the first full construction season has been overwhelmingly positive, according to La Fave. Many residents become more engaged during construction near their homes, seeking to understand long-term improvement plans.

"Really, the experience from residents and the feedback we've received has been very positive in terms of what we were able to accomplish," La Fave said.

Looking Ahead to 2026

La Fave said the city will release information about planned projects for the 2026 construction season in mid-winter, likely around late January or February.

Residents can stay informed about upcoming projects and report concerns by contacting the public works department by phone, email or visiting the office in person.

"We're just really grateful that the community sees the value in investing in infrastructure and that they've entrusted the city to to invest those dollars and do so, and we're happy to report the success," La Fave said.

