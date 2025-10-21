East Grand Rapids Safety Department among nation's top prescription medication collection sites

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to East Grand Rapids' Department of Public Safety, over 9,000 pounds of unused prescription medications have been collected in the community since 2017.

Captain Mark Lindner from the Department of Public Safety says the number reflects the community's commitment to safe disposal.

"It's my understanding we are of the top 1% in the nation that is a collection site," Lindner said.

The department's efforts focus on community safety by providing a secure place for residents to dispose of prescription medications.

"We want to keep the community safe, keep households safe by having a place where people can dispose of their prescription, expired prescription drugs, or unused prescription medications," Lindner said.

East Grand Rapids' annual Drug Take Back Day, part of a nationwide DEA initiative, helps strengthen community relationships and increases collection numbers.

"This is always a day that we get a lot more medications," Lindner said.

Captain Lindner emphasizes the importance of proper medication disposal for household safety, noting that unsecured medications pose risks.

"Anyone could go into your medicine cabinet or wherever you keep your medicine, and, you know, grab a bottle and take some pills," he said.

The environmental impact is also a concern if not disposed properly.

"We don't want the medications to be placed back into the water system," Lindner said.

Adding that residents should not flush medications down the toilet.

The confidential drop-off site is located in the department's lobby and is open year-round Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The collection site accepts unused or expired prescriptions, vitamins, prescription ointments, pet medications, prescription patches, over-the-counter medications and inhalers. However, needles, aerosol cans, thermometers, lotions or liquids and hydrogen peroxide are not accepted.

"So far this year, we've collected a little over 900 pounds," Lindner said.

The department plans to continue building community relationships at this year's open house.

"I hope that they will see that they will enjoy their interaction with our officers, that they will appreciate them, that they will see that we are all human beings," Lindner said.

The open house will take place Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Department of Public Safety. Captain Lindner says there will be donuts, apple cider, coffee and giveaways for children.

