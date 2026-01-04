East Grand Rapids plans Waterfront Park upgrades with $500,000 grant

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Land and Water Conservation Fund to support enhancements at Waterfront Park.

The funding will help implement the second phase of improvements at the 11-acre natural recreation area located at 2205 Reeds Lake Blvd. SE, addressing a key goal outlined in the city's parks and recreation plan and supported by residents through a 2021 parks millage vote.

City Matching Funds

"That comes with a $500,000 match from the city to implement improvements to waterfront park phase two," said Derek Melville, East Grand Rapids Director of Parks and Recreation.

The improvements will enhance a special property that connects to the channel between Reeds Lake and Fisk Lake, building on phase one improvements completed in 2014.

Planned Improvements

The second phase will focus on expanding sustainable and accessible recreation opportunities through:

Restoration and enhancement of existing woodlands and wetlands

Expansion of the existing visitor parking lot

Construction of accessible trails and boardwalks

Development of scenic overlook decks

Creation of an outdoor classroom area and interpretive educational node

"An outdoor like gathering space, so classrooms could go out there and learn about some of the environmental improvements that are made," Melville said.

The enhancements are designed to better connect existing park sections with the Reeds Lake trail while ensuring access for all community members.

Community Input Process

The city plans extensive community engagement throughout 2026 to shape the final design.

"We are going to be issuing an RFP to select a firm to help us with community engagement and additional design. The design that we currently have is just conceptual," Melville said.

Community input sessions are expected to begin in late spring, with design work potentially continuing through the summer.

Construction Timeline

Melville expressed gratitude to the Michigan DNR for backing the city's vision, saying the funding allows them to proceed with design work and community input in 2026 as they prepare for potential construction beginning in 2027.

Final project approval depends on the Michigan DNR receiving authorization from the National Park Service, followed by complete site design and contractor bidding.

For more information, click here.



