East Grand Rapids pilots traffic circles to improve safety

Two East Grand Rapids intersections were transformed into traffic circles in less than two days, and the city is closely monitoring how drivers adapt to the changes.

The new traffic circles, or "quick-build" roundabouts, were installed along two intersections down Lakeside Drive to improve safety for all road users, according to Deputy City Manager and Director of Public Works Doug La Fave.

"We do want to make sure that we can be proactive to make this area as safe as possible for all road users," La Fave said.

The city looked at various solutions and decided this particular concept would work within the existing framework of the city's infrastructure, La Fave explained. The circles feature a mountable curve to accommodate larger vehicles.

"Now that we have the pilot demonstration in place, we'll replicate that same study to see what the changes are, positive and negative," La Fave said.

La Fave referred back to a traffic impact study that was done on those particular intersections in 2023 and says they have all of the existing data from that study which have been in place for a long time. This being the study they would replicate to see what changes are positive and negative.

Resident reactions to the new traffic circles have been mixed.

"Watch and see, and we'll take a look. I'm open to it, you know, makes things safer for everyone, but if they cause more accidents, that's not going to be good," said resident Susan Merlotti.

However, resident Patricia Westveer is optimistic about the changes. "We think that it just kind of calms traffic, it keeps it moving. And we think it's a good idea, so I'm hoping that it stays."

The temporary traffic circles will remain in place from August through the end of October. La Fave said the city will evaluate the pilot and determine if the configuration should be considered moving forward or if modifications are needed.

The city plans to transition the traffic circles out before winter maintenance begins, La Fave added.

