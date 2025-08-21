East Grand Rapids Manhattan Park continues recreation with sound barriers, online reservations

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids residents can still enjoy outdoor activities at the newly renovated Manhattan Park as summer draws to a close.

The park's pickleball courts have undergone recent renovations, including the installation of new sound barriers designed to enhance the playing experience.

Community members looking to organize group activities can now reserve the pavilion and sports courts online, providing easier access for larger gatherings.

The sun is still out and it is a perfect time for people to enjoy the outdoor activities the park has to offer.

