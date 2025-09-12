East Grand Rapids graduate returns to Michigan after rare series of strokes in Hawaii

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To support Jessica and her family, you can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/19andfighting

Medical Emergency Interrupts College Dreams

Jessica Marchant, a 19-year-old East Grand Rapids graduate who was attending a University in Hawaii, has returned to Michigan to continue her recovery after suffering from a rare series of spinal strokes, caused by an undetected blood clot, resulting in paralysis.

The medical emergency struck while Jessica was pursuing her college education thousands of miles from home. She found herself fighting for her life after the rare medical crisis that would change everything for her and her family.

A Healthy Young Woman's Life Changed

For Jessica's older sister Chloe Brown, the medical emergency was particularly shocking given Jessica's lifelong good health.

"Jessica has always been just a normal, happy little kid. I mean, I'm her big sister. We're 15 years apart, I've always been part of her life, and she's always been like my first baby essentially," Chloe Brown said. "She's always been super healthy."

Month-Long Hospitalization in Hawaii

Brown was hospitalized in Hawaii for nearly a month, more than 4,000 miles from home, before finally making the journey back to Michigan. She spent one week in acute rehabilitation in Hawaii before making the transfer.

It was imperitive to the famil y to get Jessica back to Michigan as soon as possible, making her arrival a moment they would never forget.

"We don't know if this is all gonna work out, but something has to work out," said Chloe Brown, reflecting on the uncertainty the family has faced.

Current Condition and Prognosis

Jessica's condition has left her with significant physical challenges, though her cognitive abilities remain intact.

"She's basically paralyzed and but her brain is still there," Chloe Brown explained.

Despite the severity of her condition, Jessica is now continuing her recovery at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, where her family feels optimistic about the care she's receiving.

Specialized Spinal Cord Treatment Plan

Dr. Jonathan VandenBerg, who is closely monitoring Jessica's case, outlined the comprehensive treatment approach now that she's at a specialized spinal cord center.

"Now that she's at a specialized spinal cord center, we're going to be getting her set up with all sorts of equipment to help her be as independent as possible, try and help her manage as much as she can on her own, independently, as well as getting her hooked up with a neurologist here in Grand Rapids to potentially explore some of those possible causes," Vandenberg said.

The treatment plan focuses on maximizing Jessica's independence through specialized equipment and training, while also continuing the investigation into what caused her condition.

Medical Team Offers Hope for Recovery

VandenBerg remains cautiously optimistic about Jessica's recovery prospects based on her current neurological function and the critical recovery window ahead.

"This is early on in her recovery, and I have a lot of hope for her, given that she does have movement in her arms and her legs, and she does have sensation as well, and ability to feel something so over the first year is when we see the most recovery even up to 18 months," he said.

However, medical professionals are still working to determine what caused Jessica's spinal strokes, a challenging aspect of her case.

"There are a large portion of these cases that just go unidentified," VandenBerg acknowledged. "We're going to keep pushing and do everything we can to support her while she's here."

Family's Relief and Seamless Transition

For Jessica's mother, Tammi Victorini, the transfer to Mary Free Bed brought immediate relief and confidence in the care her daughter would receive, while also marking a pivotal transition in their journey.

"I'm relieved. I'm relieved because we're finally here. And what I feel is the hard part of this journey, that part is over, and now the second hard part begins, and that's the work Jesse has to do. And for us, it's not hard to support her. It's not hard to believe in her. So for us, the hardest part that we went through was getting here," Victorini said.

When asked about how it's been settling into Mary Free Bed, Victorini praised the staff's comprehensive support system.

"Everybody's really helpful. Everything is just sort of done. All we have to really do was walk in the doors, put her in the bed, and everybody else was there saying, we got you," she said.

"Once we got here, we walked in the doors, we knew, everything was going to be okay, their gonna work with Jessie, they're gonna do their best, she's a fighter," she added.

The atmosphere in Jessica's hospital room reflects the outpouring of community support, filled with cards, flowers and other tokens of encouragement.

"It didn't walk into a hospital room. She walked into some place comforting," Victorini observed.

For Jessica's sister Chloe, having her back in Michigan brings complex emotions as the family processes this unexpected turn of events.

"Excited to have her back. Just the whole thing still feels like it's not real," she said when asked about her feelings.

Community Support Creates Hope for Future

The Brown family has been overwhelmed by the support they've received from their community during this challenging time. This support has become a cornerstone of their ability to cope with Jessica's medical crisis.

For Victorini, the community generosity represents much more than immediate help—it's directly connected to her daughter's future prospects.

"I wish there was a way I could thank each person. I wish that they could understand what their generosity has meant to us, because it's Jesse's future. She's only 19, and when you're 19, you have the world in front of you," Victorini said about the support her family has received from the community.

"I think God is waiting for that one person who hasn't prayed in a lot of years to pray for Jessie," Victorini added, speaking to hope for the future.

The family continues to seek support throughout the rest of Jessica's journey.

Road Ahead

Jessica faces up to 18 months of intensive rehabilitation as she works with medical professionals at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. The focus will be on helping her achieve maximum independence through specialized equipment and training, while neurologists continue investigating the cause of her strokes.

The family has organized a GoFundMe campaign to help support Jessica's ongoing medical expenses as she continues her rehabilitation journey.

To support the family, you can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/19andfighting

