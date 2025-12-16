East Grand Rapids fire reminds residents: keep hydrants clear this winter

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A recent basement fire in East Grand Rapids is serving as a reminder for residents to keep fire hydrants clear of snow, as blocked access can delay critical emergency response.

The East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety responded to a basement fire in the 500 block of Gladstone Drive on Sunday, December 7, around 9 p.m., according to Captain Mark Lindner.

"On Sunday, December 7th, a little after 9pm, we received the call of a basement fire in the 500 block of Gladstone," Lindner said.

In this incident, firefighters were able to quickly access a nearby hydrant. However, Lindner explained what could happen when snow blocks hydrant access after a neighbor posted a reminder on social media.

"If we do respond to a fire, and the fire hydrant is snow-covered, it could take several minutes of firefighters shoveling the area, which would delay our response to the home to put out or extinguish a fire," he said.

Those minutes can be critical in fire suppression efforts.

"It could go from room to room. It could go, it can move fast," Lindner said.

Department Maintains Hydrants But Requests Community Help

The department says they proactively clear hydrants throughout the city during winter months.

"Each shift has about a third of the city, and they go around and shovel the fire hydrants," Lindner said.

However, he encourages residents to take initiative in clearing hydrants in their neighborhoods. For those unable to clear hydrants themselves, help is available.

"They could call us, and we can assist with that," Lindner said.

The captain also noted that city ordinance prohibits pushing snow toward hydrants.

"You're not allowed to push snow into the fire hydrant, or like your private plow company can't push snow into the fire hydrant, impede it in that way," he said.

The reminder comes as winter weather continues, with more snow expected in the coming months. Residents are encouraged to clear hydrants near their homes to ensure emergency access remains clear.

