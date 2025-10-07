East Grand Rapids Concept Plan Moves Forward After Heated Commission Meeting

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids City Commission meeting on October 6th drew an overflow crowd of neighbors, with some sitting on the floor as the room reached capacity.

Many attendees came to weigh in on a final reading and approval of an amendment and resolution for the Gaslight Investors Planned Unit Development (PUD).

City Manager Shea Charles presented the current language in the concept plan before the commission was presented with a protest petition from residents. The petition sought to raise the voting threshold from a simple majority to a two-thirds vote, but the city's attorney said the petition is not subject to Michigan's protest petition statue.

During public comment, numerous neighbors took to the podium. Many urged commissioners to halt the process and consider additional factors, while others voiced support for the development.

Following extensive conversation over both the development and the protest petition's validity, commissioners voted on the concept plan. It was approved in a 4-3 vote.

Following the vote, discussions about the protest petition persisted, with commissioners expressing interest in further review of the petition's implications.

