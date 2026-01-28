CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — About 20+ vehicles crashed on M-6 Tuesday during heavy lake effect snow that created blizzard-like conditions across West Michigan, sending dozens of people to the Cascade Library to stay warm while waiting for rides.

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries after being trapped in a semi-truck and requiring extrication, said Lt. Patrick Agema with Michigan State Police.

Michigan State Police troopers were responding to another incident on M-6 when multiple cars began crashing behind them, according to authorities.

"We had one person that was trapped in the cab of the semi and he had to be extricated," Agema said.

Andrea Richardson was among the drivers involved in the pile-up and estimated 30 to 40 people gathered at the library.

"There was probably about 30 to 40 of us hanging out in the library waiting to see what was going down with our vehicles," Richardson said.

"Remembering last weeks pile-up I was like, oh okay, I'm going in one of these right now. I just kinda stayed calm, just made my way for where I knew I wanted to go thankfully made it between the two semi's and made it right through the ditch," Richardson said.

Richardson's passenger side sustained damage, and she was unsure whether her vehicle remained drivable.

"Just my passenger side got a little damaged so hopefully my vehicle's still drivable, and that's what I'm here waiting to find out now," she said.

The cause of the pile-up remains under investigation, though Agema cited speed as a factor.

"Speed obviously, too fast for conditions in this weather," Agema said.

M-6 was expected to reopen by Tuesday night, according to Agema.

The crash was one of many reported across West Michigan during the winter weather. Police remind drivers to reduce speed on ice and snow.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Dozens taken to safety in Cascade after M-6 pileup

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube