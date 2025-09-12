Crahen Bridge reopens to traffic after months-long closure

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crahen Bridge reopened to traffic Friday after a closure that affected many Forest Hills parents' school commutes.

The Kent County Road Commission was doing a partial replacement on the upper half of the bridge which is now complete.

Erik Easterly, director of engineering at the Kent County Road Commission, had previously stated that the project stayed on schedule despite public concerns.

"There hasn't been any delay necessarily, as much as just misconception," Easterly said.

At the time also stated that it was set to be completed around Mid-September.

The road is now fully open with minimal work remaining on the project.

"We will stripe the bridge, that will be done during the day, open to traffic," Easterly said.

Adding that the work will not cause any major impacts to people and commutes.

The Kent County Road Commission had received a federal grant to fund the project, bringing over a million dollars back to the Kent County.

"This was over a million dollars of a federal money that we brought back to Kent County," Easterly said.

Long-term, the Kent County Road Commission says they won't need to do any more major updates on the bridge for another 30 to 40 years.

