Community rallies for East Grand Rapids girls volleyball team at Rally on Reeds event

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids Pioneers football field transformed into a volleyball court, as the community gathered to support the girls varsity volleyball team during the Rally on Reeds event.

The outdoor volleyball match drew packed bleachers and high-energy crowds to celebrate the team under the stadium lights, bringing an indoor sport outside for the community celebration.

"We're always in the stands, like, we never get this much attention, even in, like, our regular games," said Heidi White, an East Grand Rapids varsity volleyball player.

The event highlighted how the community comes together to recognize the team's dedication and hard work.

"How the community comes together and like, finally gets to celebrate, like, all the work we put in, like, throughout the summer," White said.

Rally on Reeds blended sports with music and games for attendees while raising funds through the event.

"We try and celebrate all of the achievements of these girls and really get together as a community, not just as a little sport, but we try and rally the entire community," said Andrea Salasky, assistant head coach for the East Grand Rapids varsity volleyball team.

The fundraising efforts support not only the volleyball program but extend to other sports and community initiatives.

"It's going to kind of our team, but also to this community and to the other sports around us," Salasky said.

For the players, the event provided recognition they felt the sport deserved.

"People are finally realizing that volleyball is a huge sport, and it's so fun not only to play, but to watch too," said volleyball player Finley Grashuis.

The assistant coach indicated the community celebration will continue in future years.

"I think this is an event that will carry on for years to come," Salasky said.

