Cascade Township to host open houses on proposed zoning ordinance

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township will host open houses January 8 at the Wisner Center in the Cascade Library to discuss the proposed zoning ordinance with neighbors and receive feedback.

Township department heads will be available to answer questions during two sessions: 1-3 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. The planning department says resources will be available to help explain what any changes could mean for the community.

The open houses follow a November 5 township meeting where many property owners shared concerns about how proposed changes would impact property rights and values. That same night, the board voted to introduce zoning ordinance amendments for future adoption.

Township officials aim to work with neighbors throughout the process.

Information is also available on the township's website for those unable to attend the open houses.

