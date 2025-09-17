Cascade Township to host fifth Heritage Festival

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township will host its fifth annual Cascade Heritage Festival Saturday to celebrate the township's unique character and history.

The free event will take place at the Historic Stone House on Orange Avenue from 5 to 9 p.m.

The festival will feature local food trucks and vendors, beer, wine and cider, live music, guided tours of the Stone House, and family friendly activities.

Attendees will also have access to the Cascade Museum and Cascade Christian Church Chapel.



