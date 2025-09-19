Cascade Township to celebrate years of history at Heritage Festival

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 99-year-old stone house in Cascade Township will serve as the centerpiece for Cascade's fifth Heritage Festival, celebrating the community's history and bringing residents together.

The historic stone house, which turns 100 years old next year, was built using stones from the nearby Thornapple River and stands as one of the oldest houses in Cascade.

"This is our stone house, it turns 100 years old next year," said Sydney Aubert, Cascade Township Parks and Facility Coordinator. "Something really cool about this house is these stones are actually out of the Thornapple River that's across the street over there."

The Cascade Heritage Festival aims to honor the township's past while showcasing how far the community has progressed.

"So the Cascade Heritage Festival is acknowledging all of the history in the past and brings the community together as whole to see how far we've also come in the township," Aubert said.

The festival will feature beer, wine and cider service, while Orange Avenue will be filled with bounce houses, local food trucks, vendors and a dog dock dive.

In keeping with the historical theme, both the Cascade Museum and Cascade Christian Chapel will be open during the event. The museum originally served as the town hall.

The Township is currently working to set up the venue for the event which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

