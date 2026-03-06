Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cascade Township hosting easter egg stuffing party ahead of annual egg hunt

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township is gearing up for one of its spring traditions, and neighbors are invited to help.

On Tuesday, March 10, the community is hosting an Easter Egg Stuffing Party at the Cascade Library.

Volunteers can stop by anytime between 9 a.m. and noon to help stuff eggs. Those eggs will then be used for the township's Easter Egg Hunt.

Township leaders say drinks and light refreshments will be available for those who come out to help.

Drop-in participation is welcome any time Tuesday morning.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

