Cascade family business hit by overnight break-in

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A break-in at International Beverage, a family-owned party store in Cascade Township, has left the business with a shattered front door and missing merchandise, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred in the some time overnight on September 19th, with multiple suspects stealing several vapes. The Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed that investigators are still working to identify and locate the suspects.

The store's owner, who has operated the family business in the community for many years, expressed disappointment over the incident in a statement.

"In the early morning hours, our family store experienced a break-in," the owner said. "As a family business that has been part of this community for many years, we are understandably disheartened."

The owner remained optimistic about the investigation and community support, adding: "We are hopeful this was an isolated incident, and we trust that that responsible will be caught soon. In the meantime, we remain deeply grateful to our community for standing with us, as they always have."

Investigators say that stolen vapes are often resold and that cases like these are typically connected to additional break-ins, and other more serious crimes.

The front door of the business was completely shattered during the break-in. Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

