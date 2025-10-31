Cascade Engineering partners with Swedish company to manufacture modern flood barriers

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A West Michigan company is tackling the nation's flooding crisis with with a modern plastic barrier system that replaces sandbags.

Christina Keller, CEO and Chair of Cascade Engineering tells me flooding causes approximately $17 billion in damage annually across the United States. Cascade Engineering, is partnering with Sweden's NOAQ Flood Protection AB to manufacture and distribute a new flood defense system throughout North America.

"It's about $17 billion a year in damage, and right now we're using sandbags, which are from the 1800s," Keller said.

Cascade Engineering is producing the NOAQ Boxwall, a lightweight, reusable flood barrier made from polypropylene that can be easily stored when not in use.

"We've got an opportunity to use our capacity, our tonnage, to make these flood barriers right here in West Michigan," Keller said.

The system significantly reduces labor compared to traditional sandbags. "Each panel connects together in a quick process. Whereas sandbags, you'd have to create 144 sandbags to make the pyramid to get to the height that you need for one panel," Keller explained.

Panels lock together to form a barrier with the base section of the Boxwall pressed against the ground with the weight of flood water.

For extreme weather conditions, the company also offers separate storm anchors that function as bucket-like components connecting to the bottom of panels. These can be filled with water for additional pressure and security.

"We also have storm anchors that are able to be utilized in more heavy winds or hurricanes, etc.," Keller added.

Keller emphasized the economic benefits of flood prevention, noting that every dollar invested saves six dollars in disaster recovery costs.

Michigan has faced $4 billion in flood damages since 2000, with Grand Rapids experiencing two 100-year flood events within a single decade, according to Keller.

"This is not the same patterns that we used to see, where you'd maybe have one major issue every 100 years, we're seeing an increase in frequency, we're seeing an increase in strange events," Keller said.

Christina tells me that people, planet and profit are at the core of everything that the company does.

"Creating these resilient networks, these opportunities for everyone to protect their communities, it's really exciting because it's part of our ethos," Keller said.

The flood barriers are currently available for purchase. For more information you can click here.

Cascade Engineering Partners With Swedish Company to Manufacture Modern Flood Barriers

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

