Blue House Art Square in Ada provides safe haven for artists to share creativity with community

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A new artistic hub has opened in Ada Township, transforming simple sheds into permanent studio spaces for artists to showcase their work every year. Closing near the end of October this year and reopening next June.

The Blue House Art Square, located behind Be Cafe in Ada Township, offers artists dedicated spaces to display and sell their artwork in a casual, accessible setting.

"It's an opportunity for the artists to be able to show their work, and it's a wonderful chance for the public to be able to see art on a more casual basis, rather than a museum or exhibit," said Betsy Ratzsch, an artist and manager of Blue House Art Square.

The concept provides artists with secure, weather-protected spaces that eliminate the need for temporary setups.

"At the end of the day, I can walk out that door, shut it and lock it, and come back the next time, and I don't have to then set up a tent," Ratzsch said.

Tom Korth, who owns the property and serves as Ada Township Supervisor, partnered with Ratzsch to bring the project to fruition.

"With the blessings of knowing Betsy Ratzsch and her depth of art, we aligned up, and she told me about what she was trying to have happen, and was struggling a little bit to find the right location in Ada, and it lit up like a light bulb that this was the spot."" Korth said.

The art square features multiple artists, including painter Mary Bommarito, who appreciates the direct interaction with visitors.

"Absolutely, absolutely, and it's really, really nice, you know, when you sell your art in galleries and other places, you don't get the one-on-one with people that then buy your work, or they are interested in your work and how you did it, and it makes it more personable." Bommarito said when asked if she feels comfortable in the space.

Artist Broderick Bebout, a 10-year Ada resident and business owner, speaks about the impact the art square has had so far."

"I think art is attainable for everybody, and everybody is an artist," Bebout said. "You can see it in their eyes, they're like, wow, this really resonates with me, and that's pretty cool."

Bebout encourages community members to visit, saying, "If you're looking for something a little bit different, something that represents West Michigan, something about us, come and take a look. We'd really love to show you what we're doing."

The sheds operate long-term, closing only during winter months except for one day near Christmas time. While the art square is already open to visitors, an official ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 23 at 4 p.m.

The project aims to foster community connections and support among local artists.

"I think artists tend to be that way. We tend to support each other, because we know what it's like to put yourself out there for people to judge," Bommarito said.

For more information on the Blue House Art Square, you can visit: https://www.bluehouseartsquare.com/



