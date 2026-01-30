Behind the plow: How EGR crews tackle heavy snow and keep neighborhoods moving

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As winter weather continues to impact West Michigan, East Grand Rapids public works crews are working around-the-clock to keep roads and sidewalks clear for neighbors.

Todd Cupp, who has been with East Grand Rapids Public Works for almost four years, typically leaves his Ionia home around 3 a.m. during heavy snow days to clear streets. Cupp said this winter has brought in a lot more snow than in previous years.

"When the weather is good, my normal drive is 45 minutes," Cupp said.

During winter months, crews remain on-call 24/7, even on holidays. When roads become hazardous, team members like Cupp are still working.

"It can be nerve wracking because you have to be 100% aware at all times. Otherwise you get in situations where you can end up getting cars, or you gotta be aware of where people are at and people, lots of times, people are out jogging at 5 o'clock in the morning and they're not wearing anything that's reflective," Cupp said.

Despite the challenges, Cupp says the crew enjoys the work and take pride in what they do.

"To be able to provide a service for people and do something that you enjoy doing at the same time, it's pretty rewarding," he said.

When winter weather is especially rough, Todd says a crew of 16 to 17 workers split routes, prioritizing main streets and schools first. They use GPS tracking to monitor snow plowing efforts and ensure they meet community standards. On heavy snow days, Cupp's shifts can extend well into the afternoon.

"I'm probably not getting home until 4:30 in the afternoon," he said.

The work extends beyond streets. Crew member Darren Dannah also tackles sidewalk clearing.

"The snow don't wait for us," Dannah said. "When it's a heavier day, we're constantly going."

Dannah says he relies on energy drinks, podcasts, and music to stay motivated during longer shifts.

"Obviously, maybe an energy drink here and there. But really for me, I gotta listen to a nice podcast or some good go to's," he said.

To help crews work more efficiently, neighbors are encouraged to park in driveways, help clear fire hydrants, and remain patient as plows navigate neighborhood streets.



Behind the plow: How EGR crews tackle heavy snow and keep neighborhoods moving

