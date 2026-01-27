Arctic temperatures pushing car batteries to their limits

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Extreme cold temperatures across West Michigan are wreaking havoc on car batteries, leaving drivers stranded and auto shops doubled with repair calls.

At Cascade Hills Auto, Shop Foreman and lead diagnostic technician Matt Marsiglia says the number of battery installs has doubled over the last couple of weeks.

"We had three people break down last week, just sitting here waiting for us to get to it because the influx of, you know, cars coming in, breaking down, slide offs. Just sitting here, the batteries froze waiting for us to look at them," Marsiglia said.

The frigid temperatures make it harder for car batteries to deliver the power needed to crank the engine. After sitting overnight, there may not be enough charge to start the vehicle.

"These wind chills are way below what they're made for. So if it's an older battery, they generally will be low in voltage, and then the cold just brings it down even farther," Marsiglia said.

Warning Signs

Marsiglia shared warning signs that could indicate battery problems:

- Car is slow to start

- Delay with electronics coming on

- Lights going dim while driving

"That battery could be happy one day and two days later dead," he said.

Vehicles that sit outdoors for extended periods are particularly vulnerable. "It's usually the cars that sit the most and outdoors that really get hit hard. And again, the extreme wind chill is what's pushing it over the top," Marsiglia said.

Short drives also don't help. "The people that do short drives, so you know, you only have a five or ten minute drive, doesn't give it enough time to heat up the engine compartment," he said.

Prevention Tips

To prevent battery failure, Marsiglia recommends:

- Keep your car out of the wind by parking it near the house, in a garage, or behind a windbreak

- Drive the car for 15 to 30 minutes to warm the engine compartment

- Let the car run while parked for 10 to 15 minutes before driving to warm up the engine.

"Get it nice and hot and then park it where just recharge that battery up a little bit right before it goes to bed for the night," Marsiglia said.

Jump Starting Dangers

If your battery is already frozen, improper jump starting can create expensive problems.

"Jumping the car incorrectly with incorrect equipment, or hooking them up backwards, red to red, black to black. You know, positive, negative. Lots of people are cold, frustrated, rush through it," Marsiglia said.

"It will short out a computer and now what could be a very minimal battery replacement, is now like engine control module or computer replacement, which is thousands of dollars now, versus just a few hundred dollars repair."

For drivers with frozen batteries, Marsiglia suggests calling your insurance company. Several auto shops and parts stores will check battery charge levels. Cascade Hills Auto provides free battery checks.



