Amy Van Andel Library celebrates its 5th birthday

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Amy Van Andel Library marked its fifth anniversary Feb. 5 with what organizers called a "golden birthday" celebration in the Ada community.

"We're calling it the golden birthday," said Amy Van Andel.

The library began as a bookmobile service before evolving into what Van Andel described as a central gathering place for families.

"It really means a lot to the Ada community to have the library here, like we knew when we were like dreaming about it, there would be a gathering place," Van Andel said.

The celebration held special significance for Van Andel, who shares the same birthday as the library.

"It's also my birthday, so it's like double the fun," she said.

Birthday festivities began Feb. 4 with a story time read by Van Andel herself. Scott Ninemeier, regional manager with Kent District Library for the Amy Van Andel library and the East Grand Rapids library, noted the impact of the event.

"To see the smile on her face, the smile on the kid's faces, kind of reminds you of why we're all here," Ninemeier said.

The library distributed birthday gifts to visitors as part of the celebration.

"We're giving away four birthday gifts today to lucky patrons that are coming in," Ninemeier said.

Van Andel expressed excitement about the library's future as the Ada community continues to grow.

"We are just excited to see all the new people moving in and all the families that are joining us," she said.



