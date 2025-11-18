Allegiant Air pilots picket outside Ford Airport over contract talks as holiday travel season approaches

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — More than 1,400 Allegiant Air pilots picketed across the country Tuesday calling for better contract terms during ongoing negotiations that have stretched on for nearly four years.

The demonstrations took place at 22 airport bases, including Gerald R. Ford International Airport in our Cascade neighborhood, as pilots represented by Teamsters Local 2118 argued the airline is paying well below industry standards.

WXMI/Mike Powers Allegiant Airline pilots picket outside Gerald R. Ford International Airport on November 18, 2025.

Union representatives warned that if current compensation levels continue, Allegiant could lose pilots and jeopardize local routes, particularly as the busy holiday travel season approaches.

"The holiday season is coming up, and we do not want this negotiation to impact any of our passengers or impact their holiday travel plans," a union representative said. "And so it's imperative that the company stop delaying and give us our deal."

Contract talks between the pilots' union and Allegiant have been ongoing since early 2021. Tuesday's demonstrations did not impact any flights

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

