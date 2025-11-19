Ada winter lights walking trail returns for holiday season

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada's Winter Lights Walking Trail is set to return Dec. 1, bringing festive lighting displays throughout downtown through Jan. 31.

The holiday trail will feature lights and the Ada Business Association's festive trees throughout storefronts and extending into Legacy Park. The walkable display offers residents and visitors a family-friendly winter activity during the extended holiday season.

A special bridge lighting ceremony will take place Dec. 5 at 5:15 p.m. at the Covered Bridge to officially kick off the Tinsel Treats and Trolleys Christmas event.

The lighting display provides an accessible way for the community to enjoy outdoor winter activities while exploring the downtown area.

The Winter Lights Walking Trail runs through Jan. 31, giving visitors two months to experience the holiday display.

