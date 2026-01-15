ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada businesses are hosting a week of wellness activities from Jan. 12-17, offering residents opportunities to explore new forms of movement, recovery and self-care.

Ada Wellness Week features special classes, experiences and limited-time offers across the village. Activities include outdoor walking opportunities, group fitness and dance classes, hands-on recovery services and educational sessions focused on understanding the body and supporting long-term well-being.

The goal is to make wellness feel accessible, approachable and community-driven in Ada.

Ada Wellness Week continues through Saturday, Jan. 17. A full schedule and list of participating businesses is available on the Ada Business Association's Facebook page.



WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Ada Wellness Week brings a week of health, movement, and community

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube