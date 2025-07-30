Ada Valley Ground Beef recalled due to potentially containing pieces of metal

ADA, Mich. — Ada Valley Meat Company is recalling approx. 1,065 lbs. of fully cooked frozen ground beef that may be contaminated with metal pieces.

The frozen, ready-to-eat ground beef was packed on May 28, 2025 and May 30, 2025. It includes the number EST. 10031 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

It impacts:



20 lbs. cardboard box cases containing four 5 lbs. plastic bags

Lot codes: 35156 and 35157

The Dept. of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) said the firm notified them after recieving a complaint from a consumer of metal pieces in the meat.

There have been no confirmed injury reports.

FSIS says it is concerned this meat may be in institutional freezers. The meat should be thrown away or returned to point of purchase.

Find more information on the FSIS website.

