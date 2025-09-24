Ada Township to remove unauthorized items from cemeteries

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada Township officials will remove unauthorized items from Ada and Findlay cemeteries on Sept. 30 as part of ongoing efforts to improve and maintain both facilities.

Items subject to removal include but are not limited to, benches, chairs, shepherd's hooks and mailboxes placed on or around gravesites without authorization.

The township is urging residents with items at family gravesites to retrieve them before staff removal on Sept. 30.

The cleanup is part of the township's ongoing effort to improve and maintain both cemeteries.

Residents with questions can contact the Ada clerk's office at 616-676-9191 for more information or visit https://www.adamichigan.org/departments/clerks_office/index.php

