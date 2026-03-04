Ada Township to present downtown parking plan presentation as development continues

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada Township leaders will present the results of a downtown parking study to the public Thursday, following months of data collection aimed at better understanding how parking is being used as the area continues to grow.

The study was conducted by consulting firm Fishbeck, which was awarded a bid by the Ada Downtown Development Authority and township planning department. Ada DDA Director Kevin Austin said the decision to commission the study came after feedback from businesses, stakeholders, patrons and community leaders — and was motivated in part by how much the downtown has changed since the last parking study.

"We are trying to plot out for the future as well, to figure out what township resources we need to put towards a more deliberate parking either improvement or evaluations," Austin said.



Ada Township to Present Downtown Parking Study Results

What the Study Looked At

Fishbeck conducted its research from May through August of last year, cataloging both public and private parking assets throughout the downtown district and tracking actual occupancy across four different days — including weekdays and weekends — primarily in June and July.

"Taking full inventory of all of our parking assets, not just public, but private as well, and then also matching that up with actual occupancy," Austin said.

The study also included a public survey, one of which featured an interactive map asking respondents to identify where they look to park, where they actually park, and what destinations they visit downtown. Austin said the response rate was strong.

"It's been a couple of months since I've done that, done that survey, but there was a lot of really good responses," he said.

Austin noted the survey was largely focused on collecting behavioral data rather than gauging whether residents felt there was a parking problem — because perception and reality don't always align.

"We kind of know that people's perception isn't always reality, and so that's ultimately one of the reasons, or a big motivating factor, for this, is trying to figure out if the perceptions that people are experiencing is the reality of what's happening," Austin said.

What to Expect From the Presentation

The presentation is expected to cover where parking inventory may be going underused, where demand is highest, and what thresholds might trigger the need for expanded or restructured parking.

The study also includes a section specifically focused on future development and long-term planning.

"There might be a threshold where we need to, you know, construct more parking, or creatively, find a way, introduce policy, not just physical infrastructure," Austin said.

Among the recommendations Austin says he anticipates is a call for ongoing, dedicated monitoring of parking occupancy — so the township isn't caught off guard by rising demand.

"We wouldn't be doing our job if we weren't taking to account if we are on a positive population trend, the positive development trend here, which we are," Austin said.

Funding and Next Steps

Austin said the township is prepared to act on the study's recommendations. Depending on the solution, funding could come through the township's general fund or through DDA funds, as long as any initiative aligns with DDA goals and enumerated powers.

The township relied on Fishbeck's expertise because, Austin said, professional staff can only do so much — and having a credentialed consultant's recommendation gives township board members and staff confidence to move forward.

Parking as Part of a Bigger Picture

Austin said parking is just one piece of a larger conversation about how people move through downtown Ada. He acknowledged the tension between providing convenient parking and preserving the character and sustainability of a walkable downtown.

"We're trying to strike that balance because we do have a more motoring public here, residential base that widely gets here by car. But Ada Township, more than anything, has been investing in multi-modality," Austin said.

That investment includes an expanding trail system, signage throughout the village, and a pedestrian bridge that is now expected to be completed in late May — ahead of earlier estimates of June or July.

"We want to make sure it is a safe, interesting and useful walk all around here, so that somebody can park on Bronson, if they're going to Zeytin's or going to the A and B Block, and conveniently walk and safely walk through the entire village," he said.

What DDA Director Hopes Neighbors Take Away

Austin said Thursday's meeting is a joint session of the DDA and township board, structured to allow elected officials and the public alike to receive the information and ask questions directly of the consultants.

"We are investing resources in making sure that the parking environment for people in Ada Township is ultimately really sustainable for the long term," he said. "We hear them, we understand that people have different experiences down here, but we are trying to do what's right for the entire township, but specifically this economic core and this civic core and valuable place that is downtown Ada."

The parking plan presentation will take place Thursday at the Amy Van Andel Library from 3 to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public.

