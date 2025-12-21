Ada Township tackles outdated zoning ordinance in update process

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada Township is updating its zoning ordinance for the first time in 20-30 years, focusing on simplifying repetitive language while preserving community character and expanding housing options.

Making Rules Reader-Friendly

The update isn't about changing land use dramatically, according to John Said, Ada Township's planning director.

"The zoning ordinance is really intended to not really change a lot of the rules in our community for land use and development regulations," Said explained. "It's actually really intended to celebrate what we already have, but also to simplify it, to make it more user friendly, more transparent."

The current ordinance contains repetitive language that makes it difficult to navigate according to Said. The updated version will include illustrations and charts instead of requiring residents to "read through pages and pages and pages of text."

Consolidating Districts

The township says they plan to potentially reduce its 17 zoning districts to approximately eight. Said noted several current districts aren't even used or have overlapping rules.

"The rules for these districts are really similar to each other, so doesn't it make sense to combine them?" Said asked.

To see Ada's future land use map, click here.

Expanding Housing Options

The update plans to build on existing projects like Oxbow and Riverpoint developments, which include single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes and condominiums.

"People have different kinds of lifestyles," Said noted. "We have a very hot market. This is a desirable community... people like that, and they want to celebrate that and be part of it."

Preserving Community Standards

Despite wanting to expand housing options, existing design standards for building materials, window types and placements will remain.

"Future development will be required to adhere to a lot of those standards and regulations... that really make us the special community that we are," Said explained.

Community Input and Timeline

The process builds on input from neighbors during the 2023 master plan development. A community survey remains available through mid-January via the AdaView newsletter and township website.

To see Ada's master plan, click here.

The update process, which began in late summer, is expected to continue for another four to five months before going to the planning commission and township board for final approval.

Said welcomes residents to contact him directly with questions about how the changes might affect their specific properties.

For more information, click here.



