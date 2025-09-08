Ada Township leaders working to address pedestrian safety during Bridge Covered Park construction

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Construction continues at the new Covered Bridge Park in Ada Township, but some residents are expressing concerns about pedestrian safety in the area.

Mary Logan, an Ada resident who walks three to five miles daily throughout the community, said safety improvements are needed at what she considers dangerous intersections.

"I think we definitely need to put our citizens first and make sure pedestrians can cross very safely anywhere there is a dangerous intersection," Logan said.

With construction underway on the new bridge park, Logan worried that crossing conditions for pedestrians would become more hazardous. She specifically noted problems with vehicle compliance at pedestrian crossings.

"Cars do not stop. I personally would like to see the yield, more than just the yield sign, with the red light crossing that would turn red when a pedestrian would cross," Logan said.

Other residents walking in the area raised additional concerns about congestion, others showed excitement for the new project and some were indifferent to the construction impacts.

Ada Township leaders were not available for interviews but responded to the concerns via email, stating that officials are working on solutions.

"The TB will evaluate a proposed temporary pathway on the NE side of Thornapple River Drive from Fase St to the Thornapple River Dr street bridge, to maintain pedestrian and multi-modal access to downtown from this connection," township leaders said in an email.

The township board plans to discuss the proposed temporary pathway at the September 8th meeting.

