Ada Township breaks ground on $2.5M pedestrian bridge over Thornapple River

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada Township began construction January 5 on a new pedestrian bridge connecting residential areas to downtown and Legacy Park, requiring a temporary sidewalk closure as crews start groundwork and safety preparations.

The 270-foot bridge construction has temporarily blocked sidewalk access onto the lower pathway into Legacy Park while crews begin concrete and structural piling work that will support the bridge foundation.

"That's exactly what's going to accomplish when its done, is bringing people from our residential areas around downtown, straight into the downtown, by foot, by bike, by different modes of travel," said Kevin Austin, Ada Downtown Development Authority director.

Part of Larger Community Vision

The pedestrian bridge is part of the township's 2024 Connecting Community Campaign, which raised funds for multiple projects including the ongoing Covered Bridge Park development on both sides of the Thornapple River.

Grand River Construction was awarded the $2,142,971.20 bid in October after being the lowest of three bidders. Engineering plans have been approved for the project that Austin said addresses long-standing walkability needs in downtown Ada.

"We have some higher or some medium density residential units that are going in an Oxbow, in a larger residential kind of core there in Fase Street and down that way. So this will be a great way to continue to provide connection to downtown for our residents that live there," Austin said.

Project Funding and Scope

The total project cost of $2.5 million includes engineering, permitting and contingency expenses, funded through multiple sources:

$500,000 from the township's 2024 Connecting Community Campaign

$425,000 MEDC RAP 2.0 Grant

$1,575,000 from Trail Fund millage proceeds

Engineering plans show the bridge will connect to a boardwalk system creating a continuous pathway through the area. The south side will feature more than 200 feet of boardwalk.

Replacing Temporary Solution

The new bridge will replace the current temporary pathway over an existing bridge, which was implemented after construction began on the Covered Bridge Park.

"As people know if they've used that, you are awkwardly close to moving traffic, and the pathway that goes across the street, across the street bridge is very narrow," Austin said.

The temporary pathway was necessary because neighbors could no longer traverse through Covered Bridge Park during its construction, but Austin noted safety concerns with the narrow sidewalk and winter spray from traffic.

Enhanced Safety and Natural Views

Austin said the elevated bridge design will improve safety for pedestrians while offering scenic perspectives of the area's natural features.

"You'll be in an elevated stance to be able to see legacy park, turn around, see Covered Bridge Park, probably see the covered bridge itself and see legacy park in the downtown. So it gives them another perspective to kind of view the awesome development that's happening, and also multi-modal traffic is able to get into downtown a little bit safer," he said.

Construction Timeline and Access

The township hopes to complete the new bridge by July 15, 2026, with the possibility of completion as early as June if construction proceeds smoothly. Austin said the project is weather-dependent and may face natural construction delays.

No other significant closures are anticipated during construction, though temporary delays could occur due to equipment movement near River Street. The construction site operates under ecological constraints, including eagle permits, making it "a delicate space to operate in."

Alternative Routes During Construction

Residents wanting to access Legacy Park during construction should use the O'Brien's stairway down to the lower path, Austin said. From there, visitors can walk back toward the construction area to view progress while staying clear of the work zone for safety.

The project is part of broader efforts to accommodate Ada Township's growing population and increasing downtown activity, supporting the vibrancy of local businesses and creating safer pedestrian connections throughout the area.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Ada Township begins construction on $2.5M pedestrian bridge Over Thornapple River

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube