Ada Parks and Recreation hosting women's self-defense classes

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ada Parks and Recreation is hosting two women's self-defense classes this winter at Roselle Park in Ada for those looking to build confidence and learn practical safety skills.

The beginner-friendly sessions are led by certified instructors who will help guide participants through simple movements, escape strategies and confidence drills designed to teach practical techniques in a supportive environment.

The first class is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m., with a second session on Feb. 7 at 11:30 a.m.

Organizers say the focus is on awareness, confidence and personal safety. No prior experience is required and all teens and adults are welcome.

Registration is open now and spots are limited.

For more information, click here.

