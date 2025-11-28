Ada launches 'Love Your Local' gift card campaign to support neighborhood businesses

Ada leaders have launched a new campaign called "Love Your Local" to encourage residents to support neighborhood businesses during the holiday season and beyond.

The campaign features a gift card that can be used at more than 20 participating local businesses, making it easier for residents to keep their spending within the community.

May Graceffa, owner of The Lark wine bar in Ada Village, is participating in her first holiday season since opening in April 2025.

"I love Ada village. I live really close by," Graceffa said.

For Graceffa, the gift card offers customers flexibility across the village.

"To me, to be able to be a part of love your local is a way that people can have one gift card that can cover all the bases," she said.

The digital gift card functions like a credit card and can be purchased online at adavillage.com. Customers can select the amount and use it at any participating business.

Liz Haan, marketing manager for Baton Collective, which also runs Discover Ada, helped develop the campaign in partnership with the Ada Business Association and Downtown Development Authority.

"When you get to know the business owners you really get to understand the story and their passion behind Ada," Haan said.

The digital gift card addresses the convenience factor that often drives consumers to online shopping.

"It's a lot easier to jump online and grab something from amazon. And we wanted to launch these gift cards for it to be easy for people to buy a gift card and then have their significant other or friends or their kids spend their money locally," Haan said.

The campaign initially reached out to 47 businesses in the Ada area, with 26 currently activated on the gift card platform. More businesses are expected to join over time.

Haan emphasized the broader community impact of local spending.

"When you spend your money local, your money stays local, and it also helps probably you and your neighbor," she said.

Local businesses often give back to schools and foundations, creating a cycle of community support. This year, participating businesses donated to the Forest Hills yearbook, hosted art classes, and supported local sports teams.

Graceffa sees the gift cards as an opportunity for residents to explore the village comprehensively.

"To me, that gift card is such a perfect opportunity for people to be able to get, you know, their jackets on, and pop around the village and hit every single shop," she said.

The collaborative nature of the program reflects the tight-knit community atmosphere.

"I don't think that there are any small businesses in this area that just aren't all rooting for each other," Graceffa said. "It was really that synergy of everybody rooting for each other to say, how do we continue to grow as a larger group?"

The gift cards can be used year-round, extending support for local businesses beyond the holiday season for celebrations throughout the year.

"For me, it just means that, you know, we get to stay in business, and we get to continue to be part of this community, which we love so much," Graceffa said.

"Being part of this community and this gift card program is so important for our small businesses," she added.

