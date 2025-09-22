Ada Garage Bar prepares for packed Lions-Ravens game crowd

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Garage Bar in Ada Township is bracing for a crowd of Detroit Lions fans as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Manager Tim Eisch expects the establishment to be packed by kickoff time, transforming from its current quiet state into a lively gathering spot for local football enthusiasts.

"Lions games here get very, very rowdy. Everybody's upbeat, and we're all very enthusiastic to see them beat the Ravens," Eisch said.

The bar, which currently offers many televisions in a spacious setting, becomes difficult to navigate once games begin.

"Generally speaking, once the game starts, it's kind of hard to get a table," Eisch said.

Eisch noted that fans are drawn to the communal atmosphere of watching games together rather than viewing alone.

"Just generally watching it with a big, rowdy group of people, really, it pulls me into the game," he said.

For Monday's matchup, Garage Bar is offering game-day drink specials including $2 drafts, $4 well cocktails, and $6 pitchers.

The establishment plans to extend its hours to accommodate Lions supporters, keeping the kitchen open until 11 p.m. and the bar open until the game concludes.

"Kitchen is going to be staying open until 11 tonight, and bar will be open until the end of the game. So we're staying open late to support the boys," Eisch said.

