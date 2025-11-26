Ada Covered bridge park construction timing aligns with holiday tradition

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The north side of Ada Township's covered bridge is nearing completion just in time for the annual bridge lighting ceremony scheduled for Dec. 5.

Wesley Deason, Director of Parks and Recreation for Ada Township, said the timing was intentional to accommodate the popular community event.

"We were very, very intentional about wanting to make sure that the North side was completed, just because we know how much people love the bridge lighting here in Ada and the festivities revolving around the bridge and the tinsel, treats and trolleys event," Deason said.

The Covered Bridge Park North features a passive green space next to the covered bridge which overlooks the Thornapple River. Construction is wrapping up this week and early next with final preparations for the Dec. 5 bridge lighting.

"We envision families having picnics here, grabbing a cup of coffee across the street and enjoying this space throughout the season," Deason said.

A veterans memorial will serve as a main element on the north side.

"Obviously, the biggest component and draw to this site will be the Veterans Memorial," Deason said.

The memorial won't be fully completed until installation of storytelling elements developed with local American Legion and veteran groups. A Memorial Day ceremony is planned for May 2026 in partnership with the Ada Historical Society to commemorate the space.

Street-side parking on River Street was completed last week.

Access to the north side of the park will open in the coming days, allowing visitors to access the bridge. However, full access through the bridge to the south side won't be available until the project's completion.

"So the south side will be completed in June of next year," Deason said, noting the south side is more complex due to additional elements.

When finished, the park will also include a splash pad, playground, small dog park, two pickleball courts, and a covered canopy attached to the restroom building where families can gather.

"We're just really happy that we feel like it's going to fit the needs of a lot of different people," Deason said.

The bridge lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 5:15 p.m.

