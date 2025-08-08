Ada community rallies behind local businesses amid challenges

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — While small businesses across Michigan face growing challenges, local leaders in Ada Township say community support is making all the difference.

Shelley Cloutier, co-owner of the Ada Pharmacy, says her close relationship with customers is one of the best parts of owning a local business, setting them apart from chain corporations.

"That's what you're gonna get with a small town business, because when you walk in, you see the heart of the business right away. You know the owners are there, and they're looking right at you and spending more time with you," Cloutier said.

Also adding that they have competitive pricing that is sometimes their pricing may even be better.

According to the Small Business Association of Michigan, 91% of small businesses statewide said the cost going into their business has increased more than usual this year.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of 2024, 20.4% of businesses fail in their first year after opening. This number depending on it's industry according to Commerce Institute.

Kim Rantala, the executive director of the Ada Business Association, emphasized the importance of spending locally, as the money invested in the community is often reinvested back into it.

"A lot of our businesses look to source locally. So it's just a snowball effect of this money, staying local, being reinvested locally, and creating a vibrant community," Rantala said. Also adding that it allows local businesses to hire more people and create more jobs for the community

To combat empty storefronts, the Ada Business Association has launched a marketing campaign called "Love Your Local" to encourage community support for local businesses.

"It's a fun way to think. You know, we all love ADA, we love this community, but let's make sure that we're spending our dollars here and helping this community continue to thrive," Rantala said.

For more information on the "Love Your Local" campaign, visit https://www.adavillage.com/loveyourlocal

