Ada Art Show coming to Roselle Park

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ada Arts Council will host an art show called "Art In Nature," at Roselle Park September 11th from 4 to 8 PM.

The event will be indoors and outdoors, featuring art from local artists which will be available for purchase.

Plein Air Artists will be painting live from 9 AM to 3 PM.

There will also be two food trucks available which include Kosher Falafel Truck and The Smokin' Unicorn.

The event will feature music and various creative activities for attendees as they explore the park.

For more information you can visit: https://www.ada-arts.org/events.html

