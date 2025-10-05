CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bridge repair project on 48th Street over the Thornapple River may cause traffic impacts for Cascade residents and airport commuters through Nov. 1.

The Kent County Road Commission began the bridge maintenance work Sept. 29 on the 23-year-old structure that carries about 6,000 vehicles daily.

"Every 10, 15, 20 years, you do some important maintenance work so that we get the 75 to 100 year life out of the bridge that the public deserves," said Erik Easterly, director of engineering with the Kent County Road Commission.

Unlike other recent bridge closures in the area, this project maintains one lane of traffic in each direction during most of the construction period.

"It's really nice when we can keep traffic moving while we do the bridge project and not make people drive multiple miles out of their way," Easterly said.

However, there may be some full-day closures during the project.

"There will be a couple moments throughout the process, when I say moments, it could be one full day two full days from 7 am to 4 pm, and then we'll restrict it to one lane and we'll use flaggers on each side of the bridge," Easterly said.

For drivers looking to avoid potential delays, Easterly recommends several alternate routes: "36th street to 96 can get you over the Thornapple river. If you're up at Patterson up to 28th street you can get east, over to Cascade. South of here we have river crossings down at 68th street, 84th street."

Easterly noted that drivers may see traffic control setups without active construction, explaining that materials requiring cure time are often blocked off to ensure longevity.

The 48th Street bridge serves as a key route for both local Cascade residents and travelers heading to the airport.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

About 6,000 Commuters a Day May Face Delays as 48th Street Bridge Undergoes Repairs

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube